Juventus are reportedly showing interest in Aston Villa winger Evann Guessand, but Crystal Palace could be ahead in the race.

The Bianconeri are seeking attacking reinforcement before the end of January. While the priority is to add a new centre-forward capable of holding up the ball, as requested by Luciano Spalletti, they could also make other additions to the squad.

Juventus ask Aston Villa about Evann Guessand

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that Juventus could bolster their full-back department by trading Joao Mario with Bologna’s Emil Holm.

Moreover, the Serie A giants could try to bring in a new winger, at least according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims that the Bianconeri have entered the fray for Guessand.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old is an Ajaccio native who started his career at OGC Nice. His exploits in Ligue 1 attracted several suitors, including the Bianconeri, who tried to acquire his services in the past.

The French-Ivorian ended up joining Aston Villa last summer on a deal worth €30 million, but he has yet to cement himself as a regular starter at Unai Emery’s court. He has only scored two goals in his 21 appearances for the Villans, which have mostly come off the bench.

Crystal Palace leading the race for Guessand

While Juventus have enquired about Guessand’s services, Di Marzio admits that their chances of luring the player to Turin remain slim, as Crystal Palace are in a significantly more advanced position in their negotiations with the Villans.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri share a good rapport with the Birmingham-based club, as evidenced by the rather smooth negotiations that brought Douglas Luiz back to Villa Park.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the Old Lady’s late onslaught could change Guessand’s fate, or if it will prove too little too late.