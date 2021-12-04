Juventus enquire about Euro 2020 winner’s availability

Juventus have made an enquiry into the possibility of signing Jorginho from Chelsea.

The midfielder was amongst the most influential players during the summer tournament with Italy, as well as being an ever-present in the Blues bid to become Champions League winners also.

In west London however, he has strong competition for places in the middle of the park, with both Mateo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante, Ross Barkley and Saul bidding for a role at CM, while they also have the likes of Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher enjoying loan spells in the Premier League.

You would imagine that they would be keen to keep a hold of all three main options however, with all retaining different qualities, although with the club seemingly looking to blood their youngsters into the first-team, with their two loanees having shown ability already.

It might not be that inconceivable that Chelsea could then allow Jorginho to quit the club, with CalcioMercato claiming that we have already enquired about the player’s willingness to leave Stamford Bridge.

Pairing Locatelli and Jorginho in the middle of the park for Juve would surely fix a problem area we have had in recent years, and I don’t doubt that the Chelsea star would be interested in making such a switch either.

Patrick