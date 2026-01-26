Having missed out on Youssef En-Nesyri, Juventus could reportedly turn to Everton centre-forward Beto.

Luciano Spalletti has explicitly expressed his desire to add a natural No.9 to his ranks, one with different characteristics than his current options.

With Dusan Vlahovic ruled out for potentially another two months, and Arkadiusz Milik becoming a forgotten figure in Turin, the Juventus manager has been primarily relying on Jonathan David as a striker.

Luciano Spalletti insists Juventus must sign a new striker

The Canadian is finally showing some consistency in front of goal, but Spalletti insisted that the club is in dire need of a more physical centre-forward, one capable of holding up the play and acting as a battering ram.

While the Juventus management tried to accommodate the head coach by signing Jean-Philippe Mateta, they couldn’t reach an agreement with Crystal Palace.

On the contrary, Fenerbahce gave En-Nesyri the green light to join the Bianconeri, but the Moroccan wasn’t convinced by the temporary formula, so Marco Ottolini returned from Istanbul empty-handed.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus could resort to Beto, who already has experience in Serie A, having played for Udinese between 2021 and 2023.

Juventus consider signing Everton striker Beto

The Guinean international made the move to Merseyside in the summer of 2023, but he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular starter. Everton’s main striker at the moment is Thierno Barry, who replaced Dominic Calvert-Lewin following the latter’s move to Leeds United.

The Turin-based newspaper notes that Juventus have only enquired about Beto, so they have yet to launch a concrete offer.

This season, the Lisbon native made 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.

The 28-year-old contract with the Toffees is only valid until June 2027, so he could be available for an affordable price.