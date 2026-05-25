Juventus have reportedly shown interest in Andy Robertson, who bid Liverpool an emotional farewell on Sunday.

The Glasgow native started his career at Celtic’s academy, and then had spells at Queen’s Park and Dundee United, before arriving in England through the gates of Hull City in the summer of 2014.

Three years later, the left-back signed for Liverpool, and immediately cemented himself as a protagonist in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Juventus interested in Liverpool legend Andy Robertson

Robertson went on to win two Premier League medals and one Champions League trophy, but his role diminished this season, especially following the arrival of Milos Kerkez last summer.Therefore, the Scot’s contract wasn’t renewed, and he will soon sign for a new club as a free agent.

The Reds paid farewell to the player on Sunday after the final game of the season against Brentford. The club’s supporters showed their appreciation for the full-back and his teammate, Mohamed Salah, who both leave Anfield after nine unforgettable years.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are considering making a move for Robertson, enquiring about the costs of operation.

The Bianconeri have already launched an onslaught for another Liverpool stalwart in Alisson Becker, who has already expressed his willingness to reunite with his former Roma boss, Luciano Spalletti.

Tottenham have the edge in Robertson race

While Juventus must find an accord with Liverpool for Alisson, who still has another year on his contract, Robertson is available on a free transfer.

However, Di Marzio reckons that the Serie A giants remain behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are the favourites to prevail in the race for the Scotland captain.

The North Londoners avoided what would have been a catastrophic relegation by beating Everton on the final day of the season.

Spurs’ survival keeps them ahead of the queue for Robertson, who could become Roberto De Zerbi’s first signing at the club.

As for Juventus, they need to recruit a new left-back/left wing-back, as Filip Kostic will leave on a free transfer, while Juan Cabal could be placed on the market. Even Andrea Cambiaso could be sold should he attract a lucrative offer, with Barcelona said to be interested in his services.