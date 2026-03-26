Juventus are reportedly interested in Genoa defender Leo Ostigard, who has been exceptionally prolific this season.

In January, the Bianconeri sent Daniele Rugani to Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy, but did not acquire a replacement.

With Federico Gatti also facing an uncertain future, and Gleison Bremer still dealing with occasional physical problems, the Serie A giants will have to address the defensive department in the summer.

Juventus register their interest in Genoa defender Leo Ostigard

In recent months, Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi emerged as the club’s primary candidate for the role, as he’ll be available as a free agent in the summer.

Juventus have also been linked with another out-of-contract centre-back in Antonio Rudiger, but Real Madrid have reportedly revived their attempts to keep him.

Therefore, Juventus are still considering their options in the market, and one of them could lead to Ostigard.

According to IlBianconero, the Turin-based club has enquired about the Norwegian defender who currently plies his trade at Genoa.

As the source explains, there haven’t been any serious negotiations at this stage, but the 26-year-old is a popular figure at Continassa.

Spalletti & Ottolini already familiar with Ostigard

The well-travelled defender played for Napoli between 2022 and 2024, winning the historic 2022/23 Scudetto title under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti.

Although he was a backup for Amir Rrahmani and Kim Min-jae, the manager appreciated his attributes.

Moreover, Juventus director Marco Ottolini was the one who brought the Norway international to Genoa last summer. He initially joined the Grifone on loan, but his impressive displays at the Luigi Ferraris convinced the club to exercise the option to buy him from Stade Rennais in January.

The Ligurians reportedly paid €2.5 million to secure the player’s services, which is considered a bargain deal considering that his estimated value is €10 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Ostigard has netted five goals in his 24 Serie A appearances, outscoring every other defender in the Italian top flight this season.