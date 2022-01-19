Juventus enter the fray for Chelsea defender, but face stern competition

Once upon a time, Juventus where the transfer market kings when it came to pouncing for the best free agents available.

But perhaps the sad experiences of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot forced the club to second-guess the strategy.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri are still getting linked with some of the most highly rated soon-to-be free agents.

According to AS via TuttoJuve, the Italians are amongst the several clubs who are vying for the signature of Andreas Christensen.

The list includes Milan, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and even Bayern Munich.

The Dane joined Chelsea as a teenager in 2012, but is now set to leave the Stamford Bridge once his contract expires by the end of the season.

This term, the 25-year-old made 13 Premier League appearances, as well as five in the Champions League, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the process.

Of course the Denmark international won’t be the lone defender who’s expected to leave Chelsea as a free agent, as Antonio Rudiger is also heading towards the exit door.

Juve FC say

Bolstering the defense with new blood is never a bad idea, especially as Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are nearing retirement.

Despite being only 25, Christensen has amassed an incredible level of experience for someone at his age, and has already featured under the tutelage of some of the most famous managers on the planet.

However, Juventus will have an uphill task in front of them due to the high level of competition.