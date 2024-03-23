Juventus have reportedly laid their eyes on Manchester United loaned-out winger Mason Greenwood.

The Englishman was one of the most exciting young jewels at Old Trafford before encountering off-the-pitch trouble in January 2022.

The winger faced serious allegations and was indulged in a criminal investigation following serious accusations made by his girlfriend Harriet.

Nevertheless, the couple reconciled and the case is now behind them, which concurred with a return to the pitch.

Despite 18 months of inactivity, Greenwood has been impressive while on loan at Getafe. He has thus far contributed with eight goals and five assists across all competitions this season.

The winger will return to Man Utd once his loan deal expires at the end of the campaign, but as La Gazzetta dello Sport tells it, his future appears to be away from the club.

As the pink newspaper tells it, Greenwood is more than an idea for Juventus, with the management looking to bolster the wings for next season.

Club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna appear to be building a squad capable of playing 4-3-3 or 3-4-3, thus drifting away from the 3-5-2 formation adopted by Max Allegri.

Therefore, the Bianconeri brass has identified the Englishman as the right profile for the role, explains the source.

Aside from his undisputed talent and ability to play on both wings, Giuntoli is intrigued by the player’s contractual situation, as his deal with Man Utd will expire in 2025.

So while he wouldn’t come free of charge in the summer, Juventus believe they can negotiate a bargain price for the formerly troubled star.