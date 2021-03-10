Juventus enter the race for 22-year-old AC Milan star

Time is ticking for Milan in their bid to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma on to a new deal as the goalkeeper approaches the end of his current contract.

They have spent most of this season trying to tie down arguably their most valuable asset to a new deal, but only small progress is being made.

The goalkeeper now looks very likely to leave them and Todofichajes says Juventus is one of the teams that want him.

The Bianconeri has one of the best goalkeepers in Italy in Wojciech Szczesny, but the report says they want a first-rate player that will take over from the former Arsenal man.

There are not that many top-class goalies that are available at the moment and they think signing Italy’s number one is an opportunity not to be missed..

Donnarumma is being represented by Mino Raiola and he is one of the closest agents to Juve.

If there is a slight possibility that he wouldn’t continue in Milan, Juve will want to be the team that lands him.

He also has interest from Chelsea and PSG. The report adds that he would make a decision on his future in the summer and there is the possibility that he could decide to remain with Milan.