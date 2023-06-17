Castagne
Transfer News

Juventus enter the race for Leicester City defender

June 17, 2023 - 12:00 pm

Juventus is reportedly exploring options in the Premier League for a new right-back, and they have expressed interest in Timothy Castagne from Leicester City.

Castagne, who previously played for Atalanta, recently experienced relegation from the English top flight with Leicester City, and it is anticipated that he will leave the club before the start of the new season.

English media reports suggest that Arsenal is also monitoring Castagne, but according to Calciomercato, Juventus has targeted him as a potential signing.

With Juan Cuadrado expected to depart, Juventus is in need of a new player to fill the right-back position, making Castagne an appealing choice.

Having already familiarised himself with Serie A during his time with Atalanta, the Belgian would provide Juventus with a reliable option on the wing.

Juve FC Says

Castagne would be a good signing for us as one of the finest players in his position in England.

Because of Leicester’s relegation, we expect him to be available for a reasonable price. Hopefully, he does not earn too much money, so we can accommodate his wages.

If Arsenal is also keen, then it might be tough for us to win the race because they are one of the richest clubs in the world.

