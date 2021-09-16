Juventus enter the race for Leicester star, but must sacrifice two midfielders

The summer transfer market might be over, but Juve’s search for a new midfielder remains apparently active. Manuel Locatelli joined Max Allegri’s squad during the off-season, but the club was hoping to add another midfield enforcer alongside the Euro 2020 winner.

The likes of Miralem Pjanic, Axel Witsel and Aurelien Tchouameni were all linked with a move to Turin, but a deal never materialized for any of them.

Nonetheless, the management has reportedly set its sights on another impressive transfer target who currently plies his trade in the Premier League.

According to Calciomercatoweb.it via TuttoJuve, the Italian club entered the race for the signature of Leicester City midfielder, Youri Tielemans.

The source adds that the Belgian had also attracted the interest of some EPL giants, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 24-year-old’s market value is currently estimated at around 55 million euros according to Transfermarkt, but he could be available for a significantly lower price next summer if he refuses to sign a contract extension with the Foxes, as his current contract only runs until the summer of 2023.

The source also believes that the Bianconeri would be willing to sacrifice two of their midfielders to make room for Tielemans. The men in question are naturally Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey.

The American and the Welshman were both tipped to leave the club last summer, but Juventus never received adequate transfer bids.