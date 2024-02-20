Juventus are reportedly ready to lunge forward for Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio who also has other top suitors in Serie A.

Since his club’s promotion to the Italian top flight in 2022, the custodian has cemented himself as one of the best up-and-coming keepers in the peninsula.

At the age of 26, this could be the time for the Italian to make the jump to a more prestigious club.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have now identified De Gregorio as a potential long-term replacement for Wojciech Szczesny.

The Pole’s future remains uncertain with his contract expiring in 2025. The same goes for his understudy Mattia Perin.

As the source tells it, the Bianconeri have yet to make an official approach, but instead launched some informal inquiries to understand how much the player would cost.

However, Juventus won’t be alone in the race, as Inter could also be interested in bringing back the goalkeeper who rose through their youth ranks.

Moreover, the report reveals that Roma was the only club that made a concrete approach for Di Gregorio in the summer.

This season, the Italian shot-stopper has thus far made 22 Serie A appearances. He has registered an impressive 11 clean sheets and only conceded 17 goals.

On another note, the source claims that Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi remains on Juve’s shortlist.

However, prising the 23-year-old away from Atalanta won’t be an easy task, especially after establishing himself as a regular starter at Juan Musso’s expense.

Carnesecchi’s contract with La Dea runs until 2026, and the club reportedly values him at circa 30 million euros.