Dominik Livakovic was in superb form for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making important saves that helped his country win bronze in the competition.

Croatia eliminated Brazil in arguably the tournament’s biggest upset and he was the star man in the penalty shootout that sent the South Americans home.

The goalie is now attracting the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs and Juventus is one of them, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

It claims the Bianconeri are already thinking about life after Wojciech Szczęsny, even though the Pole also had a great World Cup campaign.

However, they are not the only club interested in signing Livakovic, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also keen to add him to their squad after his World Cup heroics.

Juve FC Says

Livakovic was one of the top performers at the WC, and many clubs will certainly fancy adding him to their squad, including us.

However, Szczęsny is still doing great in goal for us, and it makes very little sense to add him to our squad at the moment.

He will spend most of his time in Turin on the bench, which should discourage him from taking us seriously if we make an approach.