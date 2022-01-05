Juventus enter the race to sign Torino’s rising star

Every season, some players manage to take their games up an notch, attracting bigger fish in the process.

This is the case of Gleison Bremer, a 24-year-old defender who has been particularly impressive since the beginning of the campaign.

The Brazilian has been a rock at the back for the Granata during his 18 Serie A appearances, while also contributing in two goals and one assist.

According the Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Juventus should join the auction for the player’s signature at the end of the season.

Bremer’s contract is due to expire in 2023, thus, next summer appears to be Torino’s last chance of banking on their prized asset.

However, the Bianconeri will be facing some stern competition, as the source mentions the likes of Milan, Inter and Napoli as potential suitors, as well as Premier League clubs.

Therefore, Torino president Urbano Cairo will set his starting price at 30 million euros and hope for a major auction.

It would make a significant economical gain for the club who bought the center back in 2018 for just six million euros.

Juve FC say

During the last Turin derby, Bremer put up a brilliant defensive display, particularly against Moise Kean who was left frustrated before being taken off at halftime.

However, paying 30 millions for a defender who’s contact will expire in twelve months doesn’t sound like the type of business that Juventus would be eager to conduct.