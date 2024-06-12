Juve has followed Greenwood since last season when he played on loan at Getafe, and the Bianconeri believe he will perform well for them.

However, they also like his Manchester United teammate Jadon Sancho, who spent part of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The attacker helped the German side reach the final of the Champions League and he has been tipped to leave United permanently this summer.

The Red Devils are set to offer Erik ten Hag a new contract, but Sancho has fallen out with the Dutchman, which means he might be forced out of United again.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juventus is now interested in signing him and would compete with Borussia Dortmund to secure his signature.

The German club is struggling to meet United’s asking price for Sancho, but Juve could beat them to the deal.

However, the Bianconeri would also be willing to take him on an initial loan deal, perhaps with an option to buy.