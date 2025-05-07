Juventus are reportedly following Manchester United winger Antony who has been enjoying a career revival at Real Betis.

The Brazilian signed for the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 under the orders of Erik ten Hag who was keen to reunite with his Ajax pupil.

However, neither man was able to find success at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager was sacked last October and replaced with Ruben Amorim, while Antony followed suit in January, signing for Real Betis on loan.

Antony enjoying new lease of life at Real Betis

Since then, the 25-year-old has been completely revitalised, as he’s once again enjoying his football. He has already scored seven goals and provided his teammates with four assists.

But while the Andalusians have expressed their desire to keep the winger beyond his current loan spell, they might struggle to finance the operation, as it entails a large transfer fee and sizable wages.

Nevertheless, Antony isn’t expected to be reinstated in Amorim’s squad, so United will try to find him a buyer.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are keeping a close eye on the situation, as they might decide to launch an onslaught for the Brazil international.

Juventus won’t splash €50m on Antony

United splashed circa 100 million euros to sign the player in the summer of 2022. Although he failed to justify these figures during his two and a half years at Carrington, the Red Devils are still seeking a large transfer fee, as they would like to avoid registering a capital loss.

Hence, the source reveals that United have set their asking price at 50 million euros.

But while Juventus are interested in Antony, they aren’t willing to spend such a hefty sum on his services.

So unless Man Utd agrees to grant a discount, the Serie A giants are unlikely to land the winger.