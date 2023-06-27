Juventus European participation hangs in the balance amidst financial probe

The possibility of Juventus’ participation in the Conference League, the third-tier European club competition, is currently uncertain as the club faces investigations and potential sanctions for alleged violations of the Financial Fair Play regulations. The outcome of this ongoing process will determine the fate of the Bianconeri and their ambitions for the upcoming season.

According to Il Binaconero, the investigation into Juventus’ financial conduct is still in progress, with the first stage expected to conclude in Nyon by mid-July. If the club decides to appeal any subsequent ruling, it will bypass the option of a second hearing before UEFA judges and directly approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The aim is to receive a final verdict no later than early August, allowing for the completion of the list of registered teams.

In late 2022, Juventus entered into a “settlement agreement” that spanned three years, in an effort to resolve the alleged violations. This agreement resulted in a significant reduction of the original punishment, with the initial fine of 23 million euros being slashed to a mere 3 million euros. However, failure to meet the agreed objectives outlined in the settlement agreement will undoubtedly lead to additional penalties, such as the absence of a discount, stricter limitations on the squad and transfer market activities. Moreover, if the violations are deemed severe, there is a possibility that the “settlement” itself could be declared null and void.

While it is premature to speculate on the potential scenarios, the severity and extent of the violations will play a crucial role in determining the consequences for Juventus. The report suggests that the club is unlikely to refuse participation in the Conference League, as doing so would be counterproductive and self-inflicted. It is more plausible that Juventus will accept a one-year ban without significant resistance, thereby avoiding the need to resort to CAS. However, a more severe exclusion, lasting two years or more, would not only prevent the Bianconeri from participating in the Conference League but also jeopardise their chances of competing in the prestigious Champions League. In such a scenario, Juventus would understandably turn to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, seeking a resolution.

As Juventus awaits the outcome of the ongoing investigation into alleged Financial Fair Play violations, their participation in the Conference League hangs in the balance. The timing and severity of any potential penalties will greatly impact the club’s future ambitions and competitive prospects. Juventus faces critical decisions regarding their acceptance of any sanctions, weighing the potential consequences against their desire to participate in European competitions. Only time will tell how the situation unfolds, but one thing is certain: Juventus’ path to the Conference League remains uncertain until the investigations are concluded and a final verdict is reached.