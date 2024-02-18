Juventus have reportedly placed Thiago Motta as the first name on the shortlist in case they part ways with Max Allegri.

The latter still has a contract running until June 2025.

However, it is widely believed that the manager isn’t planning to enter the final year of his contract. He will either renew his deal or vacate his post at the end of the current campaign.

While the renewal theory was gaining steam in previous months, the club’s recent slump could knock the 56-year-old off his perch.

Juventus haven’t collected a win in their last four outings, leaving their Scudetto hopes in tatters.

So according to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, the management will now evaluate the future of the Livorno native.

Therefore, the two parties could decide to split at the end of the current campaign.

As the source tells it, Thiago Motta remains on top of the list of possible replacements. The latter is enjoying a superb campaign at Bologna who are currently fifth in the Serie A table.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had reportedly tried to appoint the Italo-Brazilian during his days as Napoli sporting director.

Therefore, the report claims that the Bianconeri official might try to lure the former Inter and PSG midfielder to Turin in the summer.

Moreover, the source names Antonio Conte as another possible candidate for the role.

The former Juventus captain and manager has been out of work since leaving Tottenham Hotspur last season.

But as the source tells it, Conte has many top suitors in Italy and abroad, so securing his services could prove to be a daunting task for Juventus.