Juventus have yet to make a decision on Igor Tudor, but they’re already reflecting on the available options.

Following Sunday’s 0-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio, the free-falling Serie A giants have now lost three on the trot across all competitions. They have also failed to record a win in their last outing, and haven’t even scored a goal in their last four.

While most fans and pundits agree that this isn’t solely Tudor’s fault, the numbers are too abysmal to exonerate the manager from responsibility.

Tudor fate could be sealed after Juventus vs Udinese

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Croatian is now walking on increasingly thin ice, even if the decision to sack him hasn’t materialised just yet.

The pink newspaper claims that not everyone in the management has consented to this decision, which should be enough to buy Tudor a few more days.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Luckily for the 46-year-old, he will get the opportunity to kickstart a revival on Wednesday when he faces another one of his former employers in the form of Udinese. However, the source believes that Tudor wouldn’t survive a negative result in mid-week.

But in the meantime, GdS reveals that the hierarchy is already reflecting on the potential candidates to replace the under-fire boss.

Spalletti, Mancini & Palladino emerge as options for Juventus

The report has once again confirmed the identities of the three main profiles linked with the Turin hot seat.

The first is Luciano Spalletti, who has been on the shelf since being relieved from his duties with the Italian national team in June.

The second name on the list is yet another vastly experienced manager in the shape of Roberto Mancini. The former Inter and Manchester City boss is available after ending a forgettable tenure at the helm of the Saudi national team.

Finally, Raffaele Palladino represents a young profile, who is nonetheless familiar with the Juventus environment, having played for the club early in his career. The 41-year-old had largely positive managerial spells at Monza and Fiorentina.