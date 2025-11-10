LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: David Moyes, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League match between Everton and Fulham at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly keeping close tabs on Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, who has been in delightful form since the start of the season.

The 25-year-old is a Rouen native who was poached by Olympique Marseille at a tender age. He then went on to embark on various experiences, including Sheffield United, before returning to OM in 2023.

After a single season at the Velodrome, the Senegalese was given another opportunity in England, as Everton decided to bet on his services. The Toffees spent £15 million to buy him from the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2024.

Juventus tracking Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye

Ndiaye already had a vast impact last season, scoring nine goals in 33 Premier League appearances. His exploits proved instrumental, with Everton escaping relegation thanks to a late charge under the returning David Moyes.

This season, the winger has consolidated his role as a protagonist at Goodison Park, contributing with four goals and an assist in 11 EPL outings thus far.

Iliman Ndiaye (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to TuttoJuve, Ndiaye’s exploits in Merseyside have earned him several suitors across Europe, including the Bianconeri.

The source claims that Juventus have identified the Senegal international as a suitable profile to pursue.

However, the report admits that signing him could be a daunting task, as Moyes has no intention of parting ways with his speedy winger.

Where would Ndiaye fit at Juventus

Ndiaye has been primarily playing as a right winger at Everton. However, Juventus are well covered in this particular role, thanks to Francisco Conceicao and Edon Zhegrova.

Nevertheless, the Everton star is capable of filling other roles in the final third, and can even feature as a striker. But based on his electric pace and clinical right foot, he could be a natural fit on the left flank, allowing Kenan Yildiz to move into a more central role.

That being said, prising Ndiaye away from Everton won’t be easy, especially with his contract running until 2029. The Royal Blue club would only be willing to consider a hefty transfer fee, which the Serie A giants might struggle to fork out amid their financial difficulties.