Juventus executive insists Kean can score as much as Ronaldo did

May 7, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Pavel Nedved insists it is okay for Juventus to demand plenty of goals from Moise Kean as the Azzurri striker struggles at the club.

Kean joined Juve at the start of this campaign after the club sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

The Portuguese attacker had been the main goal-scorer at the Allianz Stadium, and his departure left a huge void at the club.

Kean did well on loan from Everton at PSG last season. This prompted Juve to bring him back to the club on loan for two seasons.

His first campaign has been poor, and the Bianconeri have even signed another striker – Dusan Vlahovic.

Some fans and pundits believe he was a replacement for Ronaldo, and that is too much of a burden, but Nedved insists he is good enough to score as many as 25 goals a season for the club.

The club executive said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Why can’t I ask him for Ronaldo’s goals? 25, not 35: he has great potential and if he plays close to goal he can score.

“I ask him a lot, next year we expect our strikers to score more because that’s where we were missing”

Juve FC Says

Kean showed while on loan at PSG last season that he has great potential, and this is a good reason why we should expect many goals from him.

At 22, he can still get better, and he needs to demand more from himself to reach his full potential.

