Juventus executive says they are used to everyone expecting them to win

Pavel Nedved says there are several clubs that have won nothing in the past ten years, but he understands why most people think Juventus is struggling because they didn’t win ten consecutive Serie A titles.

The Bianconeri remains the most successful Italian club in the last decade, but they slipped in their bid to win their tenth league title in a row last season.

Some fans and pundits see that as a failure and that they are now in decline.

Juve vice president Nedved understands the expectations and says the club is used to the pressure of winning.

Every player who joins them will also get to see that winning is all that matters to them and their fans.

“We were criticised, but maybe somebody hasn’t noticed that other clubs had won nothing for ten years,” Nedved said as quoted by Football Italia.

“We are used to it, we live with the pressure of winning. Whoever works and plays for Juventus must be aware of it.”

Juve has brought back Massimiliano Allegri to make them the top club in Italy once again.

The gaffer has the experience and winning record to help them achieve that and they could win the title again in this campaign.