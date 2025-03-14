Thiago Motta’s future as Juventus manager is increasingly uncertain, with the coach under significant pressure to deliver results in the final stretch of the season.

While the team remains in contention for a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League, they must outperform their direct rivals to secure the final qualification spot. The competition is fierce, and Juventus will need a strong run of results to avoid missing out on European football’s elite tournament.

The season initially held great promise, with fans expecting Juventus to compete on multiple fronts and secure at least one trophy. However, their campaign has unravelled, leading to widespread disappointment. At the start of the year, the Bianconeri suffered an early setback by missing out on the Italian Super Cup. Their hopes of European success were also dashed when they were eliminated from the Champions League, followed by their exit from the Coppa Italia. As a result, their only remaining objective is to finish in the top four, a far cry from the ambitions set at the beginning of the season.

According to Il Bianconero, Motta is not the only figure under scrutiny at the club. The report suggests that Juventus executives Cristiano Giuntoli and Maurizio Scanavino are also facing mounting pressure. There is speculation that the club’s hierarchy may view this entire project as a failure and opt for a complete overhaul in the summer.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus’ inability to meet expectations this season has left both the management and the squad under intense examination. A club of their stature is expected to challenge for major honours, and their struggles have raised concerns about the current leadership’s long-term vision. Should the team fail to secure Champions League qualification, it would not be surprising if sweeping changes are made at every level of the organisation.

With the pressure mounting, the coming weeks could be decisive for Motta and the Juventus leadership. The club’s hierarchy will be closely monitoring performances, and unless there is a significant upturn in results, Juventus could be heading for a major reset at the end of the campaign.