Reports have linked Kalvin Phillips with a potential move to Juventus during the January transfer window as he struggles for playing time at Manchester City.

Phillips is keen to secure more playing time to increase his chances of representing England at Euro 2024. However, it appears that Manchester City has given up on the player they signed at the beginning of the 2022/2023 campaign and is open to his departure.

Phillips has reportedly been offered to Juventus, among other clubs, which makes sense given the Bianconeri’s need for a new midfielder to address their midfield issues.

However, according to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus executives are not fully convinced about a move for Phillips. They have several other names on their list of potential midfield additions, and Phillips is not among their top choices for that role. Unless circumstances change, it appears unlikely that he will move to Juventus, as the club remains unconvinced about his abilities.

Juve FC Says

Phillips has hardly played at City since he joined the club and we need players who have had a good first half of the season.

These individuals will have an immediate impact and help us in the second half of the term.