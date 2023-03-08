Juventus exercise their obligation to buy Moise Kean

Despite being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Moise Kean has reportedly completed his transfer to Juventus on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old began his career in the club’s youth ranks before leaving for Everton in 2019. But two years later, he made his return to Turin as a late replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri brought back the striker on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for easily achievable objectives, so it appears that the management decided to fulfill the agreement by purchasing the player’s contract.

Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale broke the news a few days ago, but since then, several other prominent sources have confirmed it, including Sky Sport (via TuttoJuve).

Juventus had already paid seven million euros as loan fees, and the buyout clause should cost another 28 million, raising the total to 35M.

Anche Sky Sport conferma Tuttojuve: Kean è già stato riscattato dalla Juvehttps://t.co/NEdG7ZqQ8n — Mirko Di Natale (@_Morik92_) March 7, 2023

Regardless of the club’s stance on the player’s performances, it seems that this was an inevitable purchase based on the initial agreement from 2021.

Therefore, Juventus could be eyeing a sale in the summer, hoping to recuperate most of the cash spent on the Italian.

Admittedly, the young man proved to be decisive on some occasions (most notably the win over Lazio last November), but they remain too few and far between.