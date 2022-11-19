Juventus expands their list of right-back targets

Juventus remains keen on bolstering their right-back spot as they expect to lose Juan Cuadrado at the end of this season.

The Colombian triggered a contract extension with his impressive performances last season.

However, we expect him to leave the club next summer and Juve must replace him.

They hope to sign a young player for that position, which has linked them to Diogo Dalot of Manchester United.

However, more names are being added to the list, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

They reveal the Bianconeri is also targeting Thomas Meunier of Borussia Dortmund and Emil Holm of Spezia.

Ivan Fresneda, an 18-year-old from Valladolid and Malo Gusto from Lyon are also on the list.

Juve FC Says

We need to take our time to choose the right player for our team because it is an important position.

It is smart that we want a young player because if we sign the right one, we will have secured that spot for the next decade or even more.

But we might have to find a more experienced player to support any youngster we sign or give Cuadrado a short-term deal to remain with us and groom his successor.