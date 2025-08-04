Juventus are closing in on sealing an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of Randal Kolo Muani.

The Bianconeri have already poached the services of Jonathan David on a free transfer, brought back Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis, and also signed Joao Mario from Porto while sending Alberto Costa in the opposite direction.

Nevertheless, Juve’s market is far from over, as they’re still looking to address several playing roles, beginning with the striker.

Juventus & PSG finally closing in on an agreement for Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Damien Comolli and Co. have clearly identified Kolo Muani as their preferred target to fill in the void upfront, as the latter managed to convince Igor Tudor during his loan spell last season.

However, the negotiations between Juventus and PSG have been going on for several weeks, with the two clubs failing to agree on the right formula.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady may have finally found a breakthrough in the negotiations. As Tuttosport explains, the two parties are ironing out the last details in an agreement that would see Kolo Muani join Juventus on loan for €10-15 million, with an obligation to buy set at circa €30 million.

Sales played key role in Juve’s pursuit of Kolo Muani

As the source explains, the Bianconeri were encouraged to launch a more determined onslaught after reaching an agreement with Olympique Marseille for Timothy Weah’s sale, thus providing the club’s coffers with a timely boost.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Juventus now expect to finalise Kolo Muani’s move this week, and have him at Tudor’s disposal on Monday, August 11th, when the team returns from the training camp in Germany.

The France international made 22 appearances for Juventus last season, scoring 10 goals and providing his teammates with three assists across all competitions.