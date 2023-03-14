Juventus expect goodwill gesture from Pogba amidst injury woes

Last weekend, Juventus fans were left disappointed yet again after hearing what has now become an all-too-regular occurrence: Paul Pogba picked up another injury.

The Frenchman had just returned to action in late February after missing the largest part of the campaign with a meniscus problem. Nonetheless, his brief comeback only saw him featuring in two matches (against Torino and Roma).

To add insult to injury, the 29-year-old then missed last Thursday’s Europa League tilt against Freiburg for disciplinary reasons, before hurting his adductor on Sunday morning while practicing freekicks.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are now expecting (or rather hoping) Pogba to make a goodwill gesture on the financial level.

In other words, the management wants the midfielder to accept a pay cut since he’s been collecting hefty paychecks without making any contribution on the pitch.

This would be a similar case to Fernando Redondo who waived off a part of his salary during an injury-riddled stint at Milan between 2000 and 2004.

However, the source notes that Pogba is yet to give his consent on the matter, much to the dismay of the hierarchy that is becoming increasingly irritated by the player’s situation since his return to the club last summer.