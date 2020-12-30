Juventus expect to have full squad fit for Udinese clash

Juventus returned to individual training yesterday after a mini-break over the Christmas period, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Adrien Rabiot will return to the ground today.

The Portuguese was given permission to travel to Dubai for the Globe Soccer Awards, where he was awarded the Player of the Century award, but will get back into the thick of things this morning.

Rabiot had been given the day off also, but also returns today, while we have three players in Merih Demiral, Matthijs De Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini who are all expected to return to training in the coming days, according to TuttoSport.

The players are currently doing some individual training routines, and will return to team training from tomorrow as we prepare to take on Udinese on January 3.

We will be keen to put our last performance behind us after Fiorentina left Turin with a 3-0 victory.

The Viola took full advantage of a distracted Juve side, who not only had their walkover overturned, but there was confusion over whether Rabiot was available for the fixture as his ban was previously used against the Napoli fixture, which will now be rescheduled.

How much of a boost will it be to have Chiellini back fit? Will he and De Ligt form the favoured partnership at the back or is Demiral in with a shout?

Patrick