Juventus fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as Kenan Yildiz has seemingly averted a serious injury, albeit he’s still expected to miss some of the action.

At the tender age of 20, the Turkiye international has already cemented himself as the club’s most valuable player. He has been absolutely decisive this season, scoring nine goals and providing his teammates with eight assists in his 31 appearances across all competitions.

Therefore, the Bianconeri were given a major scare when the youngster was hooked at half-time during Sunday’s 4-1 win over Parma.

Kenan Yildiz suffered muscle fatigue against Parma

Yildiz had to grit his teeth to make it until the half-time whistle, before making way for Fabio Miretti.

Luckily for Juventus, the Turk’s services weren’t fully required at the Ennio Tardini, as his teammates were able to dominate the action.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

After the contest, Luciano Spalletti offered some positive updates, revealing that members of the medical staff had reassured him that the player did not sustain a major injury, but was only suffering from muscle fatigue.

According to several sources in the Italian media, including TuttoJuve, Yildiz didn’t even have to undergo clinical tests at the J|Medical Centre on Monday, which has been buzzing with new signings over the past 24 hours (Adin Licina, Jeremie Boga, Emil Holm, and Justin Oboavwoduo).

Yildiz gunning for a return in Inter vs Juventus clash

Yildiz is expected to miss Thursday’s contest against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia Round of 16, as well as Sunday’s Serie A clash against Lazio.

Afterwards, Juventus will be hoping to retrieve him for the following weekend’s Derby d’Italia showdown against Inter at San Siro.

In the meantime, the young attacker will undergo physiotherapy sessions to help him recover as fast as possible.