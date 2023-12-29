This Saturday, Juventus will host Roma at the Allianz Stadium in the most anticipated clash of Serie A Round 18.

So how will the Bianconeri line up against Romelu Lukaku and company?

It appears that the main sources agree on the entirety of the formation, except for one position.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri will start with Wojciech Szczesny between the posts and a backline of Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and club captain Danilo.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli will overcome a knock sustained in Frosinone to operate as a Regista with Adrien Rabiot to his left and West McKennie on his right-hand side.

The pink newspaper tips Timothy Weah to replace the suspended Andrea Cambiaso as a right wingback. The American would return to the starting formation for the first time since sustaining an injury. Filip Kostic will operate on the left.

In attack, Dusan Vlahovic will reunite with Federico Chiesa, dropping Kenan Yildiz and Arkadiusz Milik to the bench.

However, Sky Sport Italia suggests a slightly different line-up. The source expects Fabio Miretti to earn a starting berth in midfield, pushing McKennie out wide.

In this case, Weah would start on the bench.

GdS Expected XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa

Sky Expected XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa