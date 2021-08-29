Juventus expected to announce the departure of one of their youngsters shortly

Filippo Ranocchia is one of the budding youngsters who are developing their careers at Juventus at the moment.

He is highly rated at the club and has spent time training with their first team.

However, the 20-year-old primarily plays for their B team in the Italian third division.

Juve feels he has outgrown that level and they want him to join another club where he would play regularly.

Calciomercato says Vicenza has now approached Juve to add him to their squad as they look to impress and perhaps gain promotion from Italy’s second division next season.

The ambitious Serie B club sees him as a player who will help their push to get promoted to the Italian top flight.

They have tabled a proposal that convinces Juve after assuring them he would get playing time when he makes the move.

The report then says that the agreement between both clubs is almost totally complete and it could take just hours before Juventus announces his temporary departure from the club.

Juve needs midfielders in this campaign with most of their current options struggling, but Ranocchia hasn’t matured enough to get regular playing time at the Allianz Stadium yet.