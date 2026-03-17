Filip Kostic is expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season, with his departure reportedly set to be confirmed soon. The Serbian winger joined the Italian giants after they succeeded in beating West Ham and several other clubs to secure his signature, but his spell in Turin has not unfolded as many supporters had anticipated.

Juventus initially viewed Kostic as an ideal addition to their squad, believing his experience and attacking qualities would strengthen the team. However, the winger has struggled to establish himself consistently at the Allianz Stadium and has not delivered the level of impact expected when he arrived.

His time at the club has been complicated by changes in management. Kostic has played under at least three different coaches during his Juventus career, and he has been unable to fully convince the current manager of his importance to the team.

Difficult Spell In Turin

Despite occasionally being used by Luciano Spalletti, Kostic has not become a key figure in the squad. Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Serbian’s departure from Juventus is likely to be announced soon as the club prepares for significant changes ahead of the next campaign.

His three-year contract with the club is due to expire at the end of the current season, bringing his time in Turin to a close. Unfortunately for the winger, he will likely be remembered as one of the players who struggled to make a lasting impact during his period with the Bianconeri.

Juventus Planning Squad Changes

Juventus are expected to make several adjustments to its squad as it looks to improve performances and return to a higher competitive level. Offloading players is seen as an important step in that process, as it will create both space in the squad and financial flexibility for new signings.

Kostic’s departure would contribute to that strategy. His wages will be removed from the club’s payroll, providing an opportunity for Juventus to reinvest those resources in another player who could better fit their plans.

The next stage of Kostic’s career will now attract interest, particularly as he looks for another club where he can regain form and confidence. It remains to be seen whether a team in one of Europe’s leading leagues will offer him the chance to revive his career at the highest level.