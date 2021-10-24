Juventus expected to change formation for Derby D’Italia clash with Inter Milan

Juventus are expected to line-up in a 3-5-2 formation today at the San Siro, where they will be looking to claim the win over Serie A champions Inter Milan.

The Old Lady arrive on the back of six victories in all competitions, and four straight 1-0 wins at that, and Max Allegri is now expected to switch up his formation this evening.

TuttoJuve claims that reports coming out the training ground is that Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur and Leo Bonucci could all be dropped to the bench, with the manager also opting to change up the system in play.

The report claims that the Italian forward could be rested for the big game, with Dejan Kulusevski his likely replacement in attack, while Bonucci and De Ligt are vying for a central role alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Danilo at the back.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a big club has opted to drop a key player to the bench for a huge fixture, with the idea working as a game plan to unleash their star against some tiring legs, something that Chiesa could relish given the chance to make a major impression in the second-half.

Switching to a back three with two wing-backs can be viewed as a defensive change, but as we’ve seen on a number of occasions, it actually works quite the opposite with more numbers getting forwards in attack, and could well help us improve on our goal tally should the switch prove profitable.

I will try not to overly judge the selection choices until the final whistle, knowing that Allegri can be known to keep some tricks up his sleeves previously.

Could Chiesa coming from the bench be a master-stroke?

Patrick