Douglas Costa is expected to complete a move to LA Galaxy this weekend, on his latest loan move away from Juventus.

The Brazilian signed for the Old Lady back in 2018 after impressing on loan at the club during the season before, but after being blighted with injuries, his career in Turin quickly became a disaster.

He was eventually allowed to return to former club Bayern Munich on loan in 2020, before returning to another former club in Gremio a year later on another loan spell. He has cut that spell short however as he now closes in on a move to the MLS, where he will join David Beckham’s former side in LA accorinding to CalcioMercato.

It is a shame that Douglas career was stunted by injuries, as he was a truly special player, and 31 should still be playing somewhere close to his best, but unfortunately it didn’t work out for him as it should have.

What other Juve stars stand out for you as ones who were robbed of their best years by injuries?

Patrick