Juventus expected to contact Premier League giant over striker

Juventus remains interested in a move for Anthony Martial as he gets closer to leaving Manchester United this month.

Because of limited playing time, the former AS Monaco man has told the Red Devils he wants out.

Sevilla is one club that will compete with Juventus for his signature before this transfer window closes.

The Athletic says the Bianconeri have maintained their interest in his signature, and we expect them to start talks with United in the coming days.

The Red Devils don’t want to sign new players this month, but they will allow Martial to leave the club for the right price.

United knows he is a top player and will not allow him to join another club on a free loan.

They expect a suitor to pay at least 5m euros in loan fees to sign the French striker this month.

Juve FC Says

Martial is too expensive if he would cost us 5m euros for just six months.

That loan term is probably also too small for him to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has underperforming attackers already, and we should target players who can score more goals than those in Max Allegri’s squad at the moment.