Juventus expected to join race for 40m euros-rated goal machine

Robert Lewandowski could leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season despite remaining one of the most lethal attackers in the world.

The striker has been at the German club since 2014 and he has scored over 230 league goals for them since that time.

His form in front of goal is one reason the Bavarians have dominated the German league and they will want to keep him in their team beyond this campaign.

But they know they cannot always get their wish and are now prepared to cash in on the Polish goal machine.

Kicker, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims Bayern has already set an asking price for his signature.

The report claims the Germans want 40m euros to allow him to leave the club and they expect an auction among the top sides in Europe.

It then claims Juventus is one of the European heavyweights they expect to sign the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Scoring goals have been our problem in this campaign and that is one reason we signed Dusan Vlahovic for a record fee in the last transfer window.

With the future of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala uncertain, signing Lewandowski makes sense, but where would he play?

After investing that much on Vlahovic, we cannot shift him wide for the 33-year-old. We can only sign the Bayern man if Max Allegri intends to use two strikers.