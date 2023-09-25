Juventus made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Domenico Berardi’s services during the previous transfer window, and the talented attacker demonstrated his skills when Sassuolo faced off against Juventus in their recent encounter.

Berardi has consistently been regarded as one of the top attackers in Italian football, drawing the attention of Juventus. Both Cristiano Giuntoli and Max Allegri have expressed their admiration for the player, and Juventus had been strongly linked with his signature prior to the close of the last transfer window.

Although the summer transfer didn’t materialise, it appears that Juventus may make another move for Berardi in the upcoming January transfer window, reports Tuttomercatoweb. This provides them with another opportunity to strengthen their squad and potentially secure the services of one of Italy’s most effective attackers. The club seems prepared to pursue this option in their quest to bolster their team.

Juve FC Says

Berardi will add more goals to our game as he has mastered the art of scoring and providing assists in almost every game.

We got a glimpse of what he can do when we faced them on Saturday and Allegri will know he will have fun working with such a terrific player.

However, as their talisman, Sassuolo will want a good fee before allowing him to join us.