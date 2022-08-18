Juventus expected to offload six players before transfer deadline

In order to balance the books, every club needs to offload a host of players and make room for new arrivals. As for Juventus, the most notable exits this summer have been Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala, in addition to Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernardeschi.

But alongside these reputable names, some departures went under the radar. We’re talking about the likes of Grigoris Kastanos who joined Salernitana and Wesley who returned to Brazil.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are still expected to cut down their roster with another six players between the first team and the U-23 squad.

The first name on the list is Erasmo Mulè. The 23-year-old defender should join Padova on loan. Then we have Luca Coccolo, a 24-year-old centre back who will sign for Cesena.

The trend of departing defenders continues with 21-year-old Paolo Gozzi who will seal a transfer to Genoa before being immediately loaned out towards Cosenza.

Portuguese talent Felix Correia is also on the outs. However, he could end up remaining at the club after undergoing a surgery to repair his shoulder, as explained by the source.

For his part, Tunisian attacking winger Hamza Rafia could be set to join Frosinone. Exciting young fullback Tommaso Barbieri could accompany him.

Finally, Juventus are still searching for a solution on the market for Marko Pjaca. The player himself favors a return to Dinamo Zagreb, but it remains to be seen how the saga will unfold.