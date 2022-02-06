Juventus expected to play a more attacking game against Verona today

Max Allegri has never been the most adventurous of managers and this usually makes him get criticised a lot.

The gaffer loves his team to play safe and that pragmatism does have an effect on the goals output.

You could easily make a case for Juventus being one of the best defensive clubs in Italy, but their attack doesn’t measure up with some of their rivals.

This is one reason the club broke the January transfer record to sign Dusan Vlahovic last month.

He is currently the hottest striker in Serie A and he should change how Juventus plays.

Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri is now expected to put out a very attacking lineup for their game against Verona today.

The report claims we could see the Serbian play alongside Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata from the start.

They are playing catchup in the top four race, and Allegri will go all out to win winnable matches convincingly from now on.

Juve FC Says

We were missing the presence of a guaranteed goal-scorer in the first half of this season and Vlahovic solves that problem.

With him in the squad, we now have an abundance of attacking talents and should capitalise on that to score more goals.

Verona is a tough club to face, but we have to beat them to send a message to our top-four rivals.

Hopefully, Vlahovic will get a goal on his Juve debut today.