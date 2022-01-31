Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a summer deal to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax in the summer, a player likened to Paul Pogba.

The midfielder is highly rated across the continent, and is tipped to make the jump to one of Europe’s biggest sides in the near future.

The Old Lady are now expected to try their hand at becoming that club, with TuttoJuve reporting that they are already preparing for his arrival this summer. The same report adds that they also hold an interest in signing French international Aurelian Tchouameni as an alternative option, but they believe his signature would be a much more difficult acquisition.

Former Ajax coach Brian Tevreden previously claimed that Gravenberch reminded him of a ‘better version of Paul Pogba’, likening his playing style to that of his time at Juve previously.

“Physically, I see Frank in him from back in the day because he’s tall and very strong,” he told Goal.

“But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch.

“He’s very dominant like Pogba was, and that’s what I see in Ryan.”

Signing a player anything close to the Pogba that starred for Juventus would have to be huge, and this would be a massively exciting addition to our squad, and he is the perfect age to continue to flourish in the coming years. He has already proven himself in the Ajax first-team, and his arrival would definitely be another signal of intent in the transfer window, and he could also help to appease recent rumours of Matthijs De Ligt’s intentions by signing his former team-mate, and another player who should help us close the gap on becoming Italy’s dominant force once again.

