Juventus expecting offers after Kulusevski missed another chance to impress

Dejan Kulusevski has been one of the most underwhelming stars at Juventus this season.

The attacker joined the club in the last campaign and was one of its best players under Andrea Pirlo.

Things have taken a turn for the worst for him in this one and Max Allegri is struggling to get good performances from him.

The Juve gaffer has continued to give him chances to prove his worth, and he started the Bianconeri’s last match against Udinese.

The 21-year-old put in yet another uninspiring performance and he was subbed off at halftime.

Il Bianconero reckons he would struggle to recover from his recent bad showing and says Juve is now open to selling him.

The report claims the former Parma man has now proven beyond doubt he cannot do a job for Allegri and should be sold.

The club hopes one of his suitors will make an approach for him soon.

Juve FC Says

It is very sad that a talented player like Kulusevski is struggling at Juve. The Swede was impressive in the last campaign and should build on that performance in this one.

However, it seems he is simply not made for Allegri’s system. If that is the case, he would have to leave because the gaffer is likely to outlast him at the club.