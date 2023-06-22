Rabiot
Juventus expects a final response from Rabiot within two days

June 22, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Juventus has expressed their desire to retain Adrien Rabiot in their squad, and the French midfielder is now contemplating an offer from the club.

With less than ten days remaining on his current contract, Rabiot is yet to reach an agreement with any other club, giving Juventus hope of keeping him in Turin.

Rabiot had an impressive season with Juventus, which explains the club’s eagerness to extend his stay.

However, the final decision rests with Rabiot, who holds the power to determine his future. Juventus, on the other hand, is not prepared to wait indefinitely.

As they need to make plans accordingly, the Bianconeri are anticipating a response from Rabiot within the next two days, according to a report from Tuttojuve. This response will determine whether they need to seek a replacement for the World Cup finalist in their squad.

Juve FC Says

We do not need this Rabiot saga to drag on for too long as we prepare for the new season.

The earlier he signs an extension or leaves, the better for all parties and we need to push him to make that decision before his contract expires at the end of this month.

