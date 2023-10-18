Juventus is awaiting the return of their international players to the club as the break for national teams gradually winds down.

The Bianconeri are set to face AC Milan this weekend in a very challenging fixture for both clubs, and Max Allegri’s men are not expected to lose.

Juve is grappling with a fitness crisis, with players like Danilo and Alex Sandro unavailable, while Federico Chiesa is uncertain.

The latter didn’t play for Italy during the break, but it remains unclear if he will be deemed fit to face Milan.

However, Juventus has several players who represented their countries during the break, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the first group of returnees will arrive today.

The second group is expected to return by tomorrow, and all the remaining players will be in that batch.

