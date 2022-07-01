Juventus is considering selling Matthijs de Ligt in this transfer window as they move quickly to avoid letting his contract enter the final year.

The defender has a deal with them until 2024, but they haven’t succeeded in making him sign an extension to the terms so far.

This makes it smarter for them to offload the former Ajax captain now, and they are now holding out for the best price possible.

His current release clause stands at 120m euros, but the Bianconeri might not get that much from his eventual sale.

Chelsea has been his most serious suitors so far, and they have asked the Blues to pay at least €110m, according to Tuttosport, as reported by Football Italia.

The Englishmen have proposed a swap deal involving some players in their initial offer, but Juve wants only cash, and they are confident that Chelsea will break the bank to sign him.

Juve FC Says

This is our best chance to sell De Ligt for good money, and we need to make as much as we can from the transfer.

The defender is one of our key men, but it would be embarrassing to allow him to run down his contract or leave the Allianz Stadium for a cheap fee next summer.