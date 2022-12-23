Juventus expects Milik to earn his permanent transfer

Arkadiusz Milik has been one of the finest summer signings in Serie A this season, and the striker will be hopeful Juventus can make his loan deal permanent.

He joined them from Olympique Marseille on loan with an option to buy, and the Bianconeri could get it sorted soon enough.

His first half of the season was great as the Pole scored some crucial goals for the club to prove adding him to the squad was a good piece of business.

Judging by his performance then alone, Juve must make his move permanent, but the Bianconeri need more time to be sure he will deliver for them consistently.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve wants to see how he performs in the second half of the season before making their decision.

Juve FC Says

Milik is a top striker, and his performance in the first half of the season makes him a good player to add to our squad.

However, the club’s decision to wait and see how he keeps performing is a good one, and we expect him to maintain his level of performance and earn a move to Turin after this season.

Moise Kean is another striker who must deliver to get his move to Juve, but he is much younger, and Juve might be more patient with him.