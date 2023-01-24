Juventus expects more Next Gen players to graduate into their first team

Juventus has splashed the cash on some of the world’s biggest stars over the last few years, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo, but they might take a different direction now.

The Bianconeri remain one of the top sides in European football and the biggest in Serie A, but money has been a problem for them in the last few seasons.

Max Allegri is now relying on some homegrown talent to build his current Bianconeri team, with the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti becoming key players.

Both stars have come through the ranks from the Juve U19 and Next Gen teams and a report on Football Italia says Juve will rely on the Next Gen side to provide the seniors with talents now.

Juve FC Says

One of the finest legacies of the Andrea Agnelli presidency is establishing the Next Gen side. As more players graduate from the B team into the senior side, he will keep getting credit for the effort.

We expect the emergence of Miretti and Fagioli to inspire even more youngsters to work hard and get promoted to the first team.

We will save money if we get an endless supply of talent from the Next Gen team.