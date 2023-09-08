Juventus is actively working to reduce its significantly high wage bill, and they are determined to secure the cooperation of some of its top-earning players in this endeavour. While the club has offered more reasonable wages to their recent signings, their longer-serving members continue to command salaries that are straining the club’s finances.

As part of their campaign to lower wages, Juventus is planning to renegotiate contracts, and one player who is expected to undergo a salary reduction is Wojciech Szczęsny. The Polish goalkeeper had attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia during the previous transfer window but opted to remain at Juventus.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus anticipates that Szczęsny will sign a new contract with reduced terms, with the proposed salary being 5 million euros per season, down from the 6.5 million euros he currently earns. This adjustment aims to help the club achieve better financial stability.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny is a key player for us and he is one squad member we are not prepared to lose, so he deserves credit for wanting to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

If he agrees to the pay cut, he will show the fans more reasons why he is one of our heroes in the present squad.