Juventus expects Vlahovic to demand a summer transfer

Juventus is bracing itself for the departure of Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season.

The Serbian chose to move to Turin over some other top clubs a year ago and insists the black and whites are his dream team.

However, things could change quickly at the end of this season, with Juventus set to end the term outside the Champions League places.

Max Allegri’s side has lost 15 league points as they bid to end the campaign in fine fashion.

The black and whites might not play in the Champions League next season and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that could automatically mean they will miss out on Vlahovic.

It claims the Serbian will not stay without Europe’s elite club competition and Juve is bracing itself to sell.

However, the Bianconeri will demand around 120m euros to release the former Fiorentina man.

Juve FC Says

Ideally, we should keep Vlahovic with us. However, the attacker might not feel comfortable staying in Turin amidst all the legal problems the club is facing at the moment.

In that case, we do not have to force anyone to remain with us and should probably allow him to go.