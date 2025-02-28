Massimo Orlando is convinced that Juventus and Thiago Motta are heading towards a split, as it now seems almost certain that the club will finish the season without a trophy. The Bianconeri’s recent elimination from the Coppa Italia, a competition many expected them to win, has only increased the pressure on Motta. This latest disappointment marks the third competition Juventus has been knocked out of since the start of 2025, making it increasingly difficult for the manager to justify keeping his position.

Despite having another year left on his contract, Motta’s long-term future at Juventus is now in serious doubt. The club has been patient as he attempts to rebuild the team, but with results failing to meet expectations, speculation is growing that the board will look for a more experienced and proven manager to lead the squad moving forward.

Orlando believes that Juventus will soon abandon their current approach and opt for a manager who can deliver immediate success. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “I think that between Motta and Juventus, it’s been over for some time. The coach has tried to be a phenomenon, and that’s fine, but when you do that, you also have to bring results. Now Juve must start again with a big name. I believe that the black and white squad, full of young and hungry players, would be perfect to entrust to Conte.”

Antonio Conte, who previously led Juventus to multiple league titles, remains a popular choice among some fans and pundits. His ability to impose discipline and extract the best from his players makes him an attractive candidate if the club decides to part ways with Motta.

However, while Motta has struggled, it is also true that he has not been given an abundance of world-class players to work with. The team is still undergoing a rebuilding phase, and it may be worth giving him more time to implement his ideas before making a final decision on his future. If results do not improve, though, Juventus will have no choice but to consider making a change sooner rather than later.