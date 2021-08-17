Juventus explores sending young striker out on loan to gain more first team experience

Juventus has several budding youngsters coming through at their youth teams, which is arguably one of the strongest in Europe.

Their senior squad is made up of established players signed from all over Europe, but the club is still bringing through a few from their academy, the latest of which is Radu Dragusin.

One other player whom they think highly of at the moment is the 19-year-old striker, Cosimo Marco Da Graca.

The Italian has just recovered from an abductor injury and is working towards the start of the new season, according to Calciomercato.

He is one to keep an eye on and the Bianconeri wants him to get regular first-team action as soon as possible.

The report claims that with a few days left in the current transfer window, Juve has plans to find him a new temporary home and as he trains with the Under23 side, they are hoping a club where he can get regular first-team football comes in for him.

Juventus has just secured the signature of Kaio Jorge from Santos and that means they have one more attacker to rely on in this campaign.

The Brazilian’s arrival will make it even harder for Da Graca to break into their senior squad this season.

He can, however, do that next season if he heads out on loan in this campaign and shines.